1st MCA U-16 Cricket TCMDC, YUC script convincing wins

By Our Sports Reporter

IMPHAL, Apr 13 : TCMDC, Thongju trounce TRAU, Kwakeithel by 83 runs and Young United Club (YUC) overwhelmed PTCC, Patsoi by 94 runs in today’s league stage matches of the ongoing 1st MCA U-16 Boys Naorem Rajningthou Singh Memorial Trophy.

Played at Langthabal Public ground, TCMDC elected to bat first and set up a massive 241 runs target against TRAU for the lost of 6 wickets in 30 overs and held off the latter with brilliant bowling performances. TCMDC’s Tondon (92 off 72 balls) came close to hit a century while Kalyan had a brilliant knock of 51 runs in 38 balls. Abhijen also gathered 32 runs for TCMDC off 53 balls in this innings which saw TRAU’s Ratip, Rojit and Somokanta pick up 3, 2 and 1 wicket respectively.

In the chase, TRAU were restricted to 158 runs in 30 overs as Birjit of TCMDC enjoyed a three wicket haul and Arbin scalped two valuable wickets.

Manikhomba topscored for TRAU with 27 runs in his name while Rojit (24), Roshan (20) and Sanjit (17) made their names on the scoresheet for their double digit scores.

Vivekananda and Kalyan of TCMDC also managed one wicket each in this innings to hand their team a big win.

Tondon of TCMDC was eventually named man of the match.

Elsewhere in the match staged at Heinoupok Ground, YUC rode on Somoraj (37), Kadamjit (20) and Bidyshwor Singh to post 156 runs losing all wickets in 29.4 overs after winning the toss.

Arunkumar and Dominic of PTCC looked promising as both had three wickets each in this innings while Bryan and Champion managed two wickets each in their 6 over spells before.

PTCC’s chase however was disastrous as wickets keep falling in regular interval rendering them end their chase for just 62 runs in 18.3 overs.

Dominic made the highest score of 13 runs while Malang and Bryan scored 7 and 4 runs each.

Sanjit, Somoraj and Devraj dismissed one wicket each in this innings while Prithivi and Thoungamba bowled well to claim two wickets each to give YUC an emphatic 94 run victory.

Somoraj of YUC was adjudged man of the match.

CYCLONE will meet UCC on April 15 in the next match at Heinoupok ground while PTRC will play OSCAR at Langthabal in another match.