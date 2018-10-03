1st Nupi Lan remembrance

By Our Staff Reporter

IMPHAL, Oct 2: The First Nupi Lan 1904 Memorial Day 22018 was held at Manipur Press Club today under the aegis of First Nupi Lan 1904 Memorial Day 2018 Observation Commi-ttee. All Manipur Nupi Marup patron member Y Ibeni, observation committee presi- dent M Sorojini Leima, HITTO president Chandra-kumar Khuman, All Manipur Muslim Women Association president Jano Begum and social worker L Subash attended the event as the presidium members.

Speaking at the event, the observation committee general secretary Meisnam (o) Sakhi lamented that even though many know about the first Nupi Lan, the event is not remembered or observed by the people.

As such, various CSOs and Lups have come together to organise the First Nupi Lan 1904 Memorial Day 2018 from this year, she added. She narrated that in 1904, some bungalows belonging to the British were burned and suspecting the act to be intentional, the British Political Agent as well as Superintendent of Manipur State at that time, H Maxwell ordered the people to go to Kabaw to cut and bring trees for repairing the damages. Thousands of women protested the said order in the first week of October at Khawairamband Keithel marking the first Nupi Lan, Sakhi said.