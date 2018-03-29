1st Red Shield Division State Level Badminton Tournament 2018 begins

By Our Sports Reporter

IMPHAL, Mar 28 : The 1st Red Shield Division State Level Badminton Tournament 2018 began today at Indoor Stadium, located at DM College campus. The tournament is organised by Manipur Badminton Association under the sponsorship of Red Shield Division and players of three age groups (both male and female) are taking part in it.

In the doubles opening match (U-15), H Rohenkumar and Kh Amarjit teamed up to thrash the pair of Harvard Irungbam and Laishram Nitish 21-2, 21-3 to enter into semi finals.

In another match of the same age group, Kh Bidyananda and Yumnam Satishkumar edged out L Brochel Singh and L Ronald 21-19, 21-12 and sealed semi-final berth. In the third quarter final match, Ahanthem Mangal and K Nganba got better of Churchil Chongtham and Ph Arju 21-13, 21-19 to book the semi final spot while in the last quarter final match Arbin Laishram and Th Taibanganba outclassed Ch Ritesh and Th Vishma 21-12, 21-17 and completed semi-final line up.