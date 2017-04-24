1st Sangai Trophy begins

IMPHAL, Apr 23: The 1st RKFD Sangai Trophy began today under the auspices of All Manipur United Veteran Football Association at Khuman Lampak Main stadium.

The opening ceremony was attended by T Robindro Singh, Chairman, PDA as the chief guest. L Rameshwor Meetei, Parliamentary Secretary (IFCD), Th Seityabrata Singh, Parliamentary Secretary (Finance) retired Commissioner Budhachandra and L Ranjit Roy, secretary AMFA were the guests of honour while Dr Sapam Ranjan, Parliamentary Secretary (Tourism) was the president.

The opening match saw FC Imphal, Kwakeithel salvaging a 1-1 draw with TBSFA, Tabungkhok.

None of the teams could break the deadlock in the first half. TBSFA drew the first blood in the second half as N Uttam netted the opener in the 38th minute. However, FC Imphal’s Th Krishna cancelled out the lead as he scored the equaliser in the additional time of the second half.

