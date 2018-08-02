1st Shintakpurel Ningshing Mana 33rd State Level Cheibi C’ship to start on August 10

By Our Sports Reporter

IMPHAL, Aug 1 : The ‘1st Shintakpurel Ningshing Mana’ 33rd State Level Cheibi Championship is set to kick off from August 10 to 14 under the aegis of All Manipur Cheibi Association at Indoor Stadium Khuman Lampak.

The preparation of the organisation of the championship which will see many honours and array of trophies for the champions and individual winners, is almost over. Mini boys’ team champions will be honoured with Ebendhou Okram Ongbi Leinou Devi Memorial trophy sponsored by Okram Manglem while mini girls’ team champions will be awarded Hijam Ongbi Shyama Memorial Trophy sponsored by Hijam Hemjit Meitei.

Other trophies to be honoured in this championship are given below:

Salam Tombi Meitei Memorial Trophy sponsored by Salam Shyamo-Sub-junior boys team champions; Trophy sponsored by Chungkham Ranbir- Sub-junior girls team champions; Mangangcha Mutum Bijaynganba Memorial Trophy -Cadet boys’ team champions; EEA Yaingangpokpi sponsored trophy – Cadet girls’ team champions; Ngaseppam Naobi sponsored trophy – Junior boys’ team champions; Ksh Manimala sponsored trophy – Junior girls’ team champions trophy; Thangjam Bhubol Meitei Memorial Trophy – Senior men’s team champions; Meishnam Ongbi Ekasini Memorial Trophy – senior women’s team champions; MIISIKHOLL Thang-Ta Trophy (rolling) sponsored by LE Samarendra- men’s overall champions sponsored by LE Samarendra and MIISIKHOLL Thang-Ta Trophy (rolling) sponsored by Okram Manglem Meitei – women’s overall team champions.

Best Disciplined team will be awarded Mutum Konungjao Memorial Trophy sponsored by Mutum Meipaksana. Men’s best disciplined player, women’s best disciplined player; best referee and best jury will also be honoured in this championship.

Intending candidates or cheibi players may submit their entries on or before August 8. Further details can be had from the office of the All Manipur Cheibi Association.