1st State level Barak Festival kicks off CM advocates mutual respect for unity

DIPR/Staff Reporter

IMPHAL, Dec 13 : Chief Minister N Biren opened the 1st State Level Barak Festi-val being held under the theme, ‘Sustaining Peace and Harmony’, amidst great fanfare at Mini Stadium Ground, Senapati district headquarters today.

Speaking at the opening function as the chief guest, Biren said that a person will not feel delighted on getting good roads and costly cars if there is no amity among the people.

Underlining the importance of maintaining good relationship among different communities, the CM observed that one who has respect for others will gain love and regard from others in return.

It is a matter of joy and happiness that trust and love among people have returned after the coming of the BJP-led Government in the State, he said.

Observing that water is life and that no life is possible without water, the Chief Minister lauded the people of Senapati district for understanding the importance of Barak river which is one of the most important components of the State’s ecosystem.

He said that considering the importance and the potential of the river, he had appealed the people of Senapati to join hands with the State Government in organising the festival as a State level event from this year onwards.

Biren continued that the Government would take up steps in consultation with the DC and officials of the State Tourism Department to encourage garbage management and plantation of saplings at the origin of Barak and also at some selected villages where the river passes through.

He also expressed strong desire to visit and see the origin of the river as well.

The Chief Minister also expressed desire to organise the festival in greater scale and in a more systematic manner with the participation of tourists and cultural troupes from other States and foreign countries from next year.

For this, he said that he has directed the contractors and officials concerned to complete construction of gallery of the mini stadium before next year’s festival.

Regarding the border issues at Dzuko and Tungjoy village bordering Nagaland, the Chief Minister said that the matter can be sorted out amicably as there is a good and friendly relationship among all the Chief Ministers of the North East States now.

Biren expressed happiness that the functionaries of Southern Angami Youth Organization have expressed desire to meet him. Speaking on the occasion as the functional president, Public Health Engineering Minister Losii Dikho said like Egypt is the gift of the Nile, the Barak River plays a pivotal role in maintaining a good ecosystem, rich in flora and fauna, in the State.

He said that the festival will encourage the people residing in the surrounding areas of Barak river to keep the river neat and clean. Observing that the requirement for water would increase manifold in the coming days, Dikho opined that water can be brought to the valley through tunnels.

Speaking about various projects being taken up by the Government in Senapati district, the Minister said that Rs 300 crore has been sanctioned for the construction of road between Koubru Leikha and Mao gate and the same work is already in progress.

He added that the Government has also initiated a two-lane road connecting Ukhrul and Senapati from Ukhrul town till Tadubi, which will cost Rs 1500 crore in total, out of which Rs 400 crore is for land compensation.

Consumer Affairs, Food and Public Distribution Minister Karam Shyam, Tribal Affairs and Hills Minister N Kayisii, Agriculture Minister V Hangkhanlian, Tamei AC MLA Awangbou Newmai, Karong AC MLA DD Thaisii, former Minister Francis Ngajokpa, ADC Senapati Chairman ML Markson, ADC Members, Secretary (Tourism) Nidhi Kesarwani, Senapati DC Somorjit Salam, Naga People’s Organisation (NPO) president Solomon Arrow and leaders of five different communities and organisations of the district were also present at the occasion, among others.

Earlier, soon after his arrival at the festival venue, the Chief Minister unveiled the Barak Monolith and opened the festival by lighting up the festival lamp with fire taken from the first position winner of the traditional fire making competition.

Colourful cultural items of different tribes of the district were also showcased at the function.

The dignitaries also visited the Morungs (traditional huts) of five communities of the district namely Mao, Maram, Poumai, Thangal and Zeliangrong constructed at the festival venue. Miss Barak contest, Barak Voice Hunt, musical night, DJ nite, traditional car rally competition and expedition/trekking to Barak origin at Liyai Khullen are the main attractions of the festival this year.

Barak festival was organised with the objective to preserve the flora and fauna as well as to maintain the ecological balance of Manipur.