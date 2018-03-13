IMPHAL, Mar 12 : The Lilong Chajing Youth Community Centre Cum Cultural Institute and LYSU, Lilong Chajing will organize the 1st State Level Men’s Open Volleyball Tournament under the aegis of the All Manipur Volleyball Association (AMVA) from March 25 to 28.

All the interested Clubs/Organizations/Associations can submit their registration forms on or before March 22 at the office of AMVA or at the office of the YCCCI, Lilong Chajing. The tournament carries a cash prize of Rs 20,000 for the winners and Rs 15,000 for the runners-up. The Best Discipline Team, Best Player, Best Spiker and Best Setter will also be honoured with Rs 1000 each, said a press release issued by The Lilong Chajing Youth Community Centre Cum Cultural Institute .