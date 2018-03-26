1st State Level Men’s Volleyball Tourney begins

IMPHAL, Mar 25: The 1st State Level Men’s Volleyball Tournament 2018 kicked off today at Lilong Chajing Volleyball Court being organised by Lilong Chajing Youth Community Centre Cum Cultural Institute under the aegis of All Manipur Volley Association. 10 teams clubbed into two groups will vie for the top honours.

In the first Group A league match, NYVA, Naorem thrashed ADC, Samurou in straight sets (25-15, 25-21, 25-23).

In the second Group A league match of the day, MPSC beat BAKHE, Lamphel Sanakeithel by 3-1 sets. MPSC lost the third set before finishing the game 25-17, 25-23, 27-29, 25-17.