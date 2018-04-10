1st State Level YPA Volleyball Tournament begins

By Our Sports Reporter

IMPHAL, Apr 9 : The first edition of State Level YPA Volleyball tournament being organised by Youth Pioneer Association, Hiyanglam Hiranmei under the aegis of All Manipur Volleyball Association kick-started today at its volleyball court. A total of 12 teams clubbed into 4 groups will be competing for top honours in this tournament.

In the opening match of the tournament (Grp A, LCL, Wangoi Laiphrakpam edged past LEWA, Lamding by 2-1 sets. The Wangoi side lost the first set before beating LEWA 25-22, 13-25, 18-16. In the Group B league match staged today, RYC, Moidampok registered an easy 25-17, 25-17 win over NYDC, Khaidem.

YPC, Bengoon Loukok were also able to register a 2-1 set victory over SYDC, Santhel in a Group C league match. YPC conceded the second set before coming back into the game and sealed off a 25-19, 17-25, 15-12 win.

In the first Group D league match played later, YPA-B, Hiranmei post a straightforward 25-14, 25-15 win over YDC, Langmeidong.

In another Group D league match, TLYC, Thokchom got better of YPA-B with an easy 25-20, 25-20 win and earned full points.