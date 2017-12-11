1st U-17 football coaching camp kicks off at Lamlai

IMPHAL, Dec 10 : The 1st Free Football Coaching Camp for U-17 boys and girls kicked off today at Lamlai High School playground under the aegis of Paradise Union, Pungdongbam (PUPU).

The 20 day football coaching camp is conducted by eight experienced coaches led by Biren and a total of 60 candidates are taking part in it.

The motive behind the coaching camp is to help the children residing in the Lamlai AC develop their footballing talent from grassroot level, said a statement released by Paradise Union, Pungdongbam.