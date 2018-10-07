2 BJP Councillors join DAT

Our Correspondent

TAMENGLONG, Oct 6: Two BJP Councillors of Tameng-long Autonomous District Council (ADC) have joined the Democratic Alliance of Tamenglong (DAT) led by Tamenglong ADC Chairman Namsinrei Panmei.

The BJP Councillors namely Hatlhing Doungel (10-Phaitol DCC) and G Apoukhui (22-Rengpang DCC) were felicitated at a function held today at Tamenglong ADC office complex.

Church leaders joined the felicitation function and prayed for a strong local-self government of Tamenglong.

Speaking at the gathering, Namsinrei Panmei said that DAT has now 12 Members with the coming of Hatlhing Doungel and G Apoukhui within its fold in the 24-Members Tamenglong ADC (excluding two Government nominees).