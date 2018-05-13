2-day tribal cultural festival wraps up

IMPHAL, May 12 (DIPR)

The annual State level Tribal Cultural Festival held under the theme “Tribal Culture for Peace and Unity” ended today. The two days festival which was organized by the Tribal Research Institute (TRI), under the sponsorship of Ministry of Tribal Affairs, Government of India, featur-ed different cultural dances, music and other forms of cultural performances by different tribes and sub-tribes of the State.

Speaking at the closing ceremony held at the auditorium of TRI, Deputy Chief Minister Yumnam Joykumar said, commonness in the cultures of dif- ferent communities living in the State should be the foundation for unification of all the people.

He said culture has the strength to unite the people and therefore everyone should try to understand each other’s culture.

“Although we have a number of different communities in the State, all have been following their cultural and traditional beliefs. Culture expresses the philosophy of a community which means the relationship between men and women and also the relationship of human being with nature”, Joykumar said.

The Deputy Chief Minister further said that most of the cultures have similar elements which emphasise the way of life. Therefore, the importance of culture in life must be acknowledged so that mankind understands each other.

Emphasizing the need to unite all, Joykumar Singh said, “Our prosperity and strength lies in the unity that we have developed. Despite having differences among ourselves, we should try to know each other by developing a cordial atmosphere”.

He said, such festivals will be a platform for the people to know the beauty of each community’s culture and it will also help the people to exchange the commonness of cultures.

Maintaining that differences and issues can only be solved through dialogues, he urged all the stakeholders to come for talks. It is in this direction that the new Government has been working and many issues have been solved and peace has returned. The Government is committed to ensure a peaceful environment which is the basis of development in the State, he added. K Leishiyo, MLA said, culture is an indispensable component of human life. He said, culture and traditions show the identity of a community and therefore it has to be followed in all aspects of life.

All communities should know each other’s culture and traditions so that they know and respect each other.

He lauded the efforts made by TRI for giving a platform to all the tribes and sub-tribes in the State to showcase their rich cultural values.

Cultural troupes representing different tribal communities from across the State participated in the annual tribal cultural festival which began yesterday at the same venue.