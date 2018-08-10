2 decorated cops among 6 named by CBI

By Our Staff Reporter

IMPHAL, Aug 9 : Of the six policemen against whom the CBI has filed FIRs, two are officers of the rank of Sub-Inspector and are identified as Potshangbam Maniratan (29) of Haobam Marak, Lai Khutlembi Manak, Imphal West and SI P Tarunkumar.

Speaking to The Sangai Express a highly placed source said that SI Maniratan is a former cadre of the proscribed UNLF and expressed surprise that he was inducted into the State police force, even while three FIRs are pending against him.

Stating that Maniratan belonged to the 16th batch of the MPA, the armed wing of the UNLF , the source informed that he was allotted Army number 919 of the MPA on May 12, 1999.

Surprisingly the police personnel against whom an FIR has been lodged by the CBI was conferred many gallantry awards including the Chief Minister’s Police Medal (twice) and the President’s Police Medal.

In 2010 he was promoted to the rank of SI from ASI, said the source and added that he is now under suspension.

Likewise SI P Tarunkumar was also awarded a gallantry award in 2012.