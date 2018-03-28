2 die after consuming poisonous plant

Our Correspondent

CCpur, Mar 27: Two labourers engaged in physically moving pruned wooden logs from the deep jungle to a motor-able path at Phailianbung area in Thanlon sub-division died yesterday hours after consuming a toxic plant from the wild that bears a close resemblance to another plant treated as a delicacy by the locals.

Sources said the duo who are identified as Mangginlian son (L) Siaktinthang of Lingsiphai and Hautinlun son of (L) Khupkholam of Lingsiphai village, along with another labourer from the same village reportedly cooked a toxic plant known as ‘Namtuul’ for lunch yesterday, after misidentifying it to be a bitter delicacy from the wild known as ‘Ankha-te. (Te signifying the smaller version).’ As the three embarked on their after-lunch chores, the toxin took its toll barely claiming the life of two while the other remained unaffected.

It was 37-year old Lamlemguat’s distaste for bitter food that reportedly saved him. He is said to have consumed a very little of the bitter leaves they cooked alongside potatoes that fateful morning but his two friends who had the food to their stomach’s content reportedly felt discomfort moments later and turned yellowish to succumb soon after.

The chief of Lingsiphai village, Khuplianmang said no autopsy has been conducted on the bodies as per the wishes of the families. The duo were laid to rest at Lingsiphai cemetery today on a shared grave. Samples of the creeping plant plucked by the labourers and the remains of the food they cooked were also brought to the village as well.

Some people familiar of the toxic pant that killed the two said once in a while, people often in groups have fallen victim to the plant. The deceased Hautinlun was a bachelor whereas Mangginlian is survived by his wife and five kids-three girls and two boys- with the eldest reading in class VII.