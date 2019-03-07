2 killed as truck plunges into gorge

Our Correspondent

CCpur, Mar 7: Two persons were killed and a third escaped with injuries after the truck they were travelling in fell in a 300-feet-deep gorge in between P Sejol and Tuilaphai villages along Tipaimukh road in Churachandpur district.

The mishap occurred around noon today. The truck bearing registration no MN 04-3798 loaded with bitumen and coal (Koyla) was travelling from Imphal towards S Kholian village along Tipaimukh road, where National Highway Infrastructure Development Corporation Limited (NHIDCL) workers are based, sources said.

Labourers engaged in road construction works said the truck driver lost control of the vehicle at P Sejol village while negotiating the narrow road at about 11.30 am. Personnel of the Assam Rifles outpost at P Sejol and villagers immediately rushed to the spot on hearing about the mishap. They managed to rescue the truck driver identified as Thokchom Romeo Singh alias Kateng, 35 son of Th Nodhi of Heirok Part III with multiple injuries but two of his associates died at the spot as they were retrieved beneath the truck.

The deceased have been identified as Mayengbam Dilip Singh alias Darling, 35 son of Nirchand Singh of Heirok Part I and Laishram Tomba, 35 son of Laishram Ato Singh of Heirok Part III. The driver received about 15 stitches on his head at the District Hospital Churachandpur and has been referred to Imphal for further treatment. The deceased duo were shifted to Imphal later in the day.