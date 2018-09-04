2 Registrars in charge slug it out

By Our Staff Reporter

IMPHAL, Sep 3: Manipur University Registrar in-charge Prof Sh Dorendrajit issued an order today whereby the leave given to VC Prof AP Pandey has been extended till the enquiry instituted against him is completed and necessary action has been taken up by competent authority based on the enquiry report.

The order by which Prof Pandey’s leave has been extended was issued with due approval of the Chancellor.

On the other hand, Prof M Shyamkesho who was reinducted as the Registrar in-charge by AP Pandey on resuming duty as VC, issued a circular today asserting that Sh Dorendrajit is no longer the Registrar in-charge and added that the present matter is beyond the purview of the Chancellor.

Significantly, Pandey Prof returned to duty on September 1 and he has already reinstated Prof Shyamkesho as Registrar in-charge.

After 86 days of agitation, MU was re-opened on August 23 after MUSU, MUTA and MUSA on one side and MHRD Joint Secretary and Commissioner (Higher Education) signed a Memorandum of Agreement on August 16.

Notably, all the points and terms of the MoA were agreed in toto by the Union HRD Minister.