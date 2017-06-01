NEW DELHI, May 31 :At least two candidates (Gen category) from Manipur made it to the list of successful candidates for the civil service, the exams for which was conducted by the Union Public Service Commission. Altogether 1099 candidates were okayed for appointment in various services.
The two candidates from Manipur who made it are Sanjenbam Sadananda Singh and Ksh Ravikumar Singh.
Including the topper Nandini KR, three female candidates found their place in top ten, Saumya Pandey (4th rank) and Shweta Chauhan (7th rank) are other candidates.
1099 candidates have been recommended for appointment to Indian Administrative Service, Indian Foreign Service, Indian Police Service; and Central Services, Group ‘A’ and Group ‘B’.
2 from State (Gen) make cut in CS exams
2 thoughts on “2 from State (Gen) make cut in CS exams”
What about 1080??? Is he not from Manipur??? I thought he is from Manipur.
Four candidates from Manipur have cleared the exam. They are Sanjenbam Sadananda (616), Kshetrimayum Ravikumar (769), Esther Laltankim Serto (1075) and Yow Peter Raiphea (1080).