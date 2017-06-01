2 from State (Gen) make cut in CS exams

NEW DELHI, May 31 :At least two candidates (Gen category) from Manipur made it to the list of successful candidates for the civil service, the exams for which was conducted by the Union Public Service Commission. Altogether 1099 candidates were okayed for appointment in various services.

The two candidates from Manipur who made it are Sanjenbam Sadananda Singh and Ksh Ravikumar Singh.

Including the topper Nandini KR, three female candidates found their place in top ten, Saumya Pandey (4th rank) and Shweta Chauhan (7th rank) are other candidates.

1099 candidates have been recommended for appointment to Indian Administrative Service, Indian Foreign Service, Indian Police Service; and Central Services, Group ‘A’ and Group ‘B’.

