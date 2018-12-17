2 years on and Jiri still far from real dist status

By Our Staff Reporter

IMPHAL, Dec 16: Even though it has been two years since Jiribam was declared as a full fledged district, it is still very hard for any one to imagine when Jiribam will have the requisite infrastructure of being a separate district.

Notably, Jiribam was one among the seven new districts created by the previous Government led by Okram Ibobi on December 8, 2016.

Although two years have passed, none of the new districts have not yet achieved the status of being a separate district in the real sense of the term.

The people of Jiribam in general and the Jiribam District Demand Committee (JDDC) in particular were euphoric when Jiribam was named among the seven new districts. The historic announcement also marked the disbandment of JDDC.

Aggrieved by the failure of Jiribam to evolve into a full fledged district despite the announcement made by the State Government to this effect two years back, Jiribam based CSOs have a common desire for Chief Minister N Biren to pay special attention to the matter.

Except for the appointment of a Deputy Commissioner and a Superintendent of Police, no tangible step has been initiated by the State Government to elevate Jiribam to the status of a separate district in the real sense of the term.

Moreover, it appears that the DC and the SP of Jiribam are not given full powers warranted by their respective offices.

Highlighting a charter of demands, the Jiribam United Committee (JUC) submitted a memorandum to Chief Minister N Biren on September 19 this year when the latter visited the new district.

Construction of proper offices for the DC and the SP of Jiribam was one of the demands.

The memorandum demanded establishment of Government necessary institutions and offices such as DIPR, district library, employment exchange, juvenile justice board, child welfare and women welfare committee, MOBC, tribal development office etc.

Making Harinagar Model Higher Secondary School and Kadamtala ITI fully functional was another demand of JUC.

Other demands included upgrading the existing 100-bedded hospital to the level of a district hospital, posting specialist doctors and necessary nursing staff, opening of operation theatres, laboratory facilities and mortuary equipped with refrigerator, opening of a trauma centre or a an urban hospital, opening of Community health centre at Borobekra etc.

Improvement of transport infrastructure, opening of local radio station, TV transmission centre, adoption of Jiri College as a full fledged Government college, construction of the ‘Western Gate of Manipur’ at Jiribam Babupara, opening of District Youth Affairs and Sports office, demarcation of district boundary, construction of an inter-State bus terminus at Lakhipur, modernisation of Golarthol police check-post for checking immigrants effectively, strengthening the Foreigners’ check-post, revival of tea estate and tea factory, promotion of suitable small scale industries such as cane and bamboo based industrial units are some other demands listed in the memorandum.

However, it is reported that the State Government has not yet initiated any tangible step to fulfil any of these numerous demands.