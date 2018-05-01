20th Challenge Cup Chajing FC demolish IEVSA 10-0, SHDVFA beat Eleven Star 3-1

By Our Sports Reporter

IMPHAL, Apr 30 : Chajing FC demolished IEVSA, Khongman by a huge 10-0 margin while SHDFA, Kangpokpi egded past Eleven Star, Akampat in today’s league matches of 20th edition of Challenge Cup Veteran Football Tournament 2018 organised by Manipur Veteran Football Association at Artificial Turf Ground, Khuman Lampak. A total of 16 teams including one team from outside the State will be competing for top honours in it.

In the first Group A league match of the tournament, Chajing FC rode on N Sagar, N Gandhi and N Noren to drub IEVSA, Khongman 10-0. N Sagar scored twice in the 13th and the 18th minute of this very one sided match while N Gandhi scored four goals in the 15th, 30th, 41st and 50th minute. W Robin fetched one goal in the 23rd minute before N Noren wrapped up the game 10-0 with his three goals coming in the 37th, 44th and 52nd minute of the match.

In another group A league match, SHDVFA defeated Eleven Star, Akampat through goals scored by Lamkholan Kipgen (11′), Ngamkhosat (18′) and Nehoulen (42′). Eleven Star’s lone goal was netted by Y Premjit in the 39th minute of the match.

Tomorrow’s matches : FC Eimi vs BDVFA (2.30 pm) and SVFC vs UKFC (3.45 pm) at Artificial Turf Ground, Khuman Lampak.