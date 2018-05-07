20th Challenge Cup Veteran Football AVFA thrash AMBA 9-0, narrow win for FV Tabungkhok

By Our Sports Reporter

IMPHAL, May 6 : AVFA, Akampat rode on K Premjit and O Ingobi to thrash All Manipur Bar Association, Cheirap by 9-0 goals while Chajing FC and SHDVFA played out a goalless draw in today’s Group A league matches of the 20th Challenge Cup Veteran Football Tournament 2018 organised by Manipur Veteran Football Association at Artificial Turf Ground, Khuman Lampak. FV Tabungkhok beat UKFC, Uripok by a narrow 1-0 margin in the group B league match staged today.

Y Premjit found the opener for AVFA early in the 6th minute before he tapped in another in the 37th minute. S Madhumangol scored a single in the 16th minute while K Premjit hit a hattrick with his first goal coming up in the 22nd minute before pumping in 2 more goals in the 25th and the 27th minute and make it 6-0 at the end of the first half.

The second half entirely went into the hand of O Ingobi as he completed his hattrick in the 43rd, 46th and 48th minute of the one side match and handed his team a huge 9-0 victory.

In the Group B league match, FV Tabungkhok and UKFC, Uripok played out very competitively but a single goal in the 13th minute scored by Th Loken helped the Tabungkhok earn full points.

FC Eimi, Game Village will face SVFC, Seikmai in a Group B League match tomorrow at 2 pm.