20th Challenge Cup Veteran Football Chajing FC, SHDVFA secure emphatic wins

By Our Sports Reporter

IMPHAL, May 3 : Chajing FC demolished AMBA FC Cheirap by a huge 11-0 margin while SHDFA, Kangpokpi thrashed IEVSA, Imphal East 5-0 in today’s Group A league matches of the 20th Challenge Cup Veteran Football Tournament 2018 organised by Manipur Veteran Football Association at Artificial Turf Ground, Khuman Lampak.

M Gandhi enjoyed a haul of seven goals in the first Group A league match of the day to help Chajing FC spank AMBA FC who lost one M Dhanajit in the 11th minute (sent off with red card).

S Buddha gave Chajing FC an early lead through his goal in the 3rd minute of the match before he scored another in the 21st minute.

M Gandhi then took charge of the onslaught netting his first in the 9th minute of the match while his second goal came up three minutes latter. S Noren the inserted himself in the scoresheet banging in a clinical shot in the 19th minute before M Gandhi made his third in the 29th minute to make it 6-0 in the first half.

The huge lead did not satisfy the Chajing side and it was just within three minutes of that M Gandhi emerged again to extend the lead before striking another in the 51st minute and completed his fifth goal. The goal fest continued with L Ajit making a fine run and buried the ball into the net the very next minute.

M Gandhi then made his way to pump in two more goals in the 58th and the 59th minute and helped his team crush AMBA 11-0.

The second Group A league match was also a one sided one as SHDVSA displayed their scoring prowess to thrash IEVSA, Imphal East 5-0 through goals scored by Paokhomang, Lamkholen and Nengoulen.

Paokhomang was unstoppable today struck the opener in the 11th minute before he scored another two goals in the 25th and the 41st minute and helped his team sail beyond the reach of the Imphal East side.

Lamkholen and Nengoulen scored one goal each in the 23rd and 53rd minute respectively and completed the 5-0 rout of IEVSA.

VF Tabungkhok will meet FC Eimi, Game Village while BDVFA, Bishnupur will face SVFC, Sekmai in another Group B league match at 3.45 pm at Artificial Turf Ground, Khuman Lampak.