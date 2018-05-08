20th Challenge Cup Veteran Football FC Eimi play out 1-1 draw with ASVFC

By Our Sports Reporter

IMPHAL, May 7 : Today’s Group B league match of the 20th Challenge Cup Veteran Football Tournament 2018 being organised by Manipur Veteran Football Association at Mapal Kangjeibung saw FC Eimi, Game Village play out a 1-1 draw with ASVFC, Sekmai.

Both ASVFC and dominant FC Eimi started the game cautiously as the Sekmai side were finding their form while the second team were looking for their third victory in the group stage after dominating wins against BDVFA, Bishnupur and FV Tabungkhok.

ASVFC however were able to find the breakthrough in the 18th minute through M Robin. The Langol side could not level the score despite few close chances to go into the break trailing behind by one goal.

After the break, FC Eimi sprang up with more dangerous attacking and it was Lenpa Mate who came up with the equaliser in the 52nd minute. The latter part of the game witnessed FC Eimi trying hard to add the lead against deteriorating ASVFC but luck did not favoured them as their attempts went wide or went straight to the keeper of the Sekmai side. The scoreline remained 1-1 till the final whistle. FC Eimi are leading the group tally with 7 points from 2 wins and 1 draw while ASVFC are following closely with 5 points in hand after this match (1 win and 2 draws).

Tomorrow’s Fixture :

FVWA vs Lilong FC (7:30 am)

VFC vs VSO (9.30 am)

IEVSA vs AVFA (2 pm)

SHDVFA, Kangpokpi vs AMBA, Cheirap (3:20 pm)