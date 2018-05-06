20th Challenge Cup Veteran Football Lilong FC overwhelm VFC 3-0, VSO hold Langol FC

By Our Sports Reporter

IMPHAL, May 5 : Lilong FC overwhelmed VFC, Kakwa 3-0 while VSO, Tekcham and Langol FC played out a 1-1 draw in today’s Group C league matches of the ongoing 20th Challenge Cup Veteran Football Tournament 2018 organised by Manipur Veteran Football Association at Artificial Turf Ground, Khuman Lampak.

In the first Group C league match of the day, W Pravin gave Lilong FC the opener early in the 3rd minute while W Premchand and N Bijoykumar netted one goal each in the 51st and the 57th minute and completed the 3-0 rout of VFC, Kakwa. The second match of the day saw VSO Tekcham take the lead through a goal scored by M Meghachandra in the 11th minute but was equalised by Limtinthang of Langol FC in the 19th minute of the match. The remaining part of the match saw both teams cancelling out one another to share one point each at the end.

Yesterday in the Group B league matches, FC Eimi drubbed FV, Tabungkhok 3-0 while BDVFA, Bishnupur were held to a 2-2 draw by SVFC, Sekmai.

Tomorrow’s fixture:

AMVA, Akampat vs AMBA, Cheirap

Chajing FC vs SHDVFA, Kangpokpi

UKFC, Uripok vs FV Tabungkhok