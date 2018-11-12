22nd Senior State Basketball Championship begins; CYLC, WUYC, Model Club and ESU victorious on opening day

By Our Sports Reporter

IMPHAL, Nov 11 : The 22nd edition of Senior State Basketball Championship kicked off today at Brahmapur Nahabam Basketball Court with a total of 10 teams (men’s) clubbed into two groups participating in it.

The opening day witnessed CYLC, Chingamathak; WUYC, Angom Leikai; Model Club, Chingamakha and ESU, Wangkhei Palace Compound seal their first wins.

In the Group A opening tie, CYLC led the game right from the first quarter and maintained their momentum till the last quarter to drub Youth Club, Uripok by a huge 74-40 margin.

N Jackson shone in the match as he managed 34 points alone for CYLC while Y Amardeep was at his best with 16 points today. S Bishonath and A Borish had 9 and 8 points each in this match while W Romen and A James contributed 5 and 2 points each to give CYLC a huge win.

Bipin was on the other hand, best for Youth Club as he fetched 21 points while Vebeka managed 7 points. Pranit, Bishwanath and Chittaranjan added four points each for the Uripok side today.

In the first Group B tie, WUYC, Angom Leikai defeated Lamka Hooper, Churachandpur by 66-52 points. Viking (20) and Marken Dev (23) were best scorer for WUYC as they gathered 43 points while Shankar got 15 points to put their team in the front-foot despite a close start.

Premananda and Suraj added 3 points each in WUYC’s tally while Rajen and David made 1 point contributions in this match.

As for the Churachandpur side, Moiokhan Muan registered the highest of 16 points while Doumal Sawn had 8 points in his name. Johny, Gintian Mang and Stalin Jangminlun scored 6 points each while Khali Emmanuel and Sianmuan Mang added 4 points each. Zar Zou Lian also added 2 points for Lamka Hoopers before they went down by 52-66 points.

In the second Group A league match, Model Club enjoyed a 56-40 win over Ideal Club, Tera. Model Club led the first quarter 14-7 before a 30-17 lead in the second quarter.

The impetus remained with the Chingamakha side in the latter part and eventually sealed the game 56-40.

S Bishal gathered the highest of 19 points for Model Club while Ch Victor and H Radheshyam scored 13 and 12 points each to help their team stay ahead of the Tera side.

I Surchand also made a handsome contribution of 8 points while L Daniel and Naoba scored 2 points each.

Tinku was the best Ideal Club had today with the figure of 20 points in his name while N Peter emerged with 9 points. Pratap Ksh (7 pts), N Romen (2 pts) and RK Ajan (2 pts) also made their names on the scoresheet for the Tera side.

In the second Group B league match, ESU notched up and emphatic 73-38 win over YOSC, Khurai Konsam Leikai.

Y Casper was unstoppable today as he handed 39 points to ESU which the rivals failed to reach collectively today. R Mayarngam scored 16 points for ESU to give ESU a comfortable lead while N Rohit (8 pts), Bonny (4pts), Rabi (4 pts) and Boy (2 pts) also etched their names on the scoresheet for the huge win.

Naocha (15 pts), Joychand (13pts), Meiraba (4pts), David (2 pts), Tangamba (2 pts) and Rohit (2 pts) scored for YOSC.