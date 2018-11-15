22nd Senior State Basketball Championship Model Club, ESU, CYLC and Lamka Hooper taste victory

By Our Sports Reporter

IMPHAL, Nov 14: Model Club, Chingamakha; ESU Palace Compound; CYLC, Chingamathak and Lamka Hooper, Ccpur tasted victory against their opponents today in the Group league matches of the ongoing 22nd Senior State Basketball Championship which is underway since November 11 at Brahmapur Nahabam Basketball Court under the aegis of Manipur Basketball Association.

In the first match played in the morning, Model Club, Chingamakha overwhelmed Youth Club, Uripok Achom Leikai by 51-44 points in a Group A league match.

Model Club was trailing behind Youth Club by 8-10 points in the first quarter and by 20-27 points in the second quarter. However, Model Club fought back in the third quarter to take the lead by 38-33 points and seal the match convincingly in the fourth quarter by 51-44 points.

The leading scorer of Model Club was S Vishal who scored 18 points while M Napolean (15), Ch Victor (11), I Daniel (3), N Cherish (2) and H Bob (2) are the other scorers to gather the 51 points.

For Youth Club, Viveka scored 18 points, Tamachui 13 points, Chittaranjan 7 points and Praveen 6 points.

In the second Group B league match played in the morning, ESU Palace Compound easily beat WUYC, Wangkhei Agom Leikai by 75-53 points.

ESU led the first quarter with 22-14 points, the second quarter with a score of 35-32 points and further extended the lead to 58-38 points in the third quarter and won the match by 75-53 points convincingly in the fourth quarter.

Camper was the leading scorer for ESU gathering 25 points while W Rohit and Myarngam added 19 and 17 points respectively. L Boy (6), Rajiv (4) and Probi (4) were the other scorer of ESU.

For WUYC, Marken Dev scored 27 points, Shanker 11 points, Dilipkumar 9 points, Suraj 3 points, David 2 points and Thoiba 1 point.

In the first Group A league match played in the afternoon, CYLC, Chingamathak had a narrow win over YPHU, Lalambung Makhong by 66-63 points.

Both the team put up a tough fight to surge ahead in the match.

CYLC was leading the first quarter with 11-9 points and extended the lead further to 29-27 points in the second quarter. However, YPHU gained some momentum in the third quarter to take a lead for the first time with 49-46 points but gave away on their lead in the fourth quarter and conceded many points to CYLC who have won the match by 66-63 points at the end of the fourth quarter.

The scorer of CYLC are N Jackson (30), A James (13), S Vishwanath (10), Y Amarjit (8) and L Rambo (5) in their journey to victory.

For YPHU, Ch Tutu scored 28 points, K Kemlin 14 points, M Akash 7 points, Emanual Mar and L Ozzy scored 6 points each while S Lolen gathered 2 points.

In the second Group B league match played in the afternoon, Lamka Hooper, Ccpur downed St Anthony Sports Club by 44-42 points.

Lamka Hooper led the first quarter by 10-2 points and the second quarter by 21-15 points. However, St Anthony Sports Club fought back in the third quarter to level the score at 28-28 points. But Lamka Hooper managed to snatch the match in the fourth quarter with a hard fought score of 88-42 points over St Anthony Sports Club.

Moikhan Muen emerged the top scorer of Lamka Hooper who has scored 19 points followed by Johnny (9), Jarjou Liyan (4), Stalin Than (4), Khansang Lian (3), Gin Lian (3), Manglun Valte (2).

For St Anthony Sports Club, John Pao scored 15 points, Victor 12 points, Christopher 6 points, Sachi 4 points, Tarun 2 points, Mangalsana 2 points and Marshall 1 points.

YPHU Lalambung Makhong will meet Ideal Club, Sagolband Tera in a Group A league match at 6.30 am tomorrow while St Anthony Sports Club will face YOSC Khurai Konsam Leikai in a Group B league match at 7.30 am.

CYLC, Chingamathak will play with Model Club Chingamakha in a Group A league match at 1.30 pm while Lamka Hooper, Ccpur will square off with ESU Palace Compound in a Group B league match at 2.30 pm.