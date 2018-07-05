22nd Sub-Jr Boys Inter District Football Tourney from July 8

By Our Sports Reporter

IMPHAL, Jul 4 : The 22nd Sub-Junior Boys Inter-District Football Tournament being organised by All Manipur Football Association will kick off on July 8 with 5 teams taking part in it at Artificial Turf Ground, Khuman Lampak.

The league tournament will witness District Sports Association, Bishnupur; Imphal West District Football Association; District Sports Association, Churachandpur; Imphal East District Football Association and District Sports Association, Kakching plying for top positions.

The fixture for the league tournament is given below.