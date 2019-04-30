23 girls from Nepal “rescued” in Mizoram

Newmai News Network

AIZAWL, Apr 30 : At least 23 girls from Nepal allegedly trafficked for flesh trade were “rescued” by Mizoram police, a senior police officer said on Tuesday.

Mizoram Inspector General of Police (Intelligence and Law and Order), LH Shanliana said that the girls from Nepal, believed to be victims of human trafficking, were “rescued” from Aizawl and Champhai near Myanmar border last week.

He said that a non-Mizoram resident identified as Lal Bahadur, suspected to be involved in trafficking the girls, has been arrested by police.

According to the police officer, the girls in their teens were trafficked from Nepal and were suspected to be on their way to South-East Asian countries via Mizoram for forced prostitution.

All the victims have been sent to protective homes, the police officer added. LH Shanliana also said that investigation is on to find out if there is any link between the locals and international traffickers.

On being asked, the girls informed the police that they came for exposure tour and to attend a festival in Mizoram, another senior police officer said.

He further said that the police check posts along the international borders and inter-state boundaries have been alerted to prevent entry of foreigners and human traffickers from neighbouring countries.