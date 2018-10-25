23rd Loktak Day Celebration held at Komlakhong Save Loktak Lake call rung out

Imphal, Oct 24 (DIPR)

The 23rd Loktak Day Celebration 2018 (Mera Purnima) was held on the theme ‘Save Loktak, Our Life’ organised by the Loktak Day Celebration Committee, Komlakhong at the Komlakhong Chingthee, Mayang Imphal, Imphal West district today.

The day was first celebrated in the year 1995.

Speaking as the chief guest of the function, Forest and Environment Minister Th Shyamkumar said that the State Government needs full support of the people living near the periphery of the Loktak Lake to save the fresh water lake and wildlife including the Sangai.

Raising concerns over the encroachment near the Loktak Lake, he appealed the people to stop the practice to save the beauty of the lake.

The Minister opined that scientists and other experts have to be consulted before taking up any developmental work near the surroundings of the Loktak Lake and other vulnerable places so that the wildlife is not affected. He said that the State Government is fully committed to the welfare of the people and to save the environment and the wildlife. Shyamkumar continued that the State is blessed with natural beauty and it is the duty and responsibility of the citizens of the State to preserve it for the future generation.

The Minister added that the Forest and Environment Department is committed to save the environment and wildlife of the State including Sangai at the Keibul Lamjao National Park, wildlife and migratory birds.

Laishram Bhagaton Singh, Project Director, Loktak Development Authority (LDA) raised concern over the encroachment near the surroundings of the Loktak Lake.

He further said that the State Government has various programs including plans to give livelihood to the farmers of the area. Stating that LDA needs cooperation of the people, he called upon the people to help in saving the Loktak Lake.

A Tiken Singh, Convener, Loktak Day Celebration Committee said that the main objective of the day is to spread awareness to save the lake, which is the largest fresh water lake in the entire North East region.

The disappearance of many lakes and moats in the State resulted in the celebration of the day, he added.

Khongkham Robindro Singh, Deputy Speaker, Manipur Legislative Assembly, MLA Mayang Imphal AC, Heikham Dingo Singh, MLA Sekmai AC, Chairman, Manipur Buildings and Other Construction Workers’ Welfare Board, Thokchom Satyabrata, MLA, Yaiskul AC, Lourembam Rameshwor Meitei, MLA Keirao AC, officials of LDA and people of the area attended the function.