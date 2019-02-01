24 hrs bandh against CAB total

By Our Staff Reporter

IMPHAL, Jan 31: The 24 hours all Manipur general strike called by Manipur People Against CAB (MANPAC) greatly affected normalcy in the State today.

The bandh remained in effect in the valley districts of the State, including Imphal West and Imphal East, Bishnupur, Kakching and Thoubal as well as the hill districts of Tamenglong and Churachandpur.

However, even though the bandh was endorsed in Churachandpur, the bazar remained open.

On the other hand all inter-State, inter-district and taxi services completely stopped and only a few private vehicles could be seen on the road at Imphal.

Khwairamband Keithel remained deserted and all the shops and business establishment remained closed. The attendance of employees at Government offices in both Imphal East and West was also low.

However, the strike did not affect flight services in the State.

Most of the Keithels and business hubs in and around Singjamei, Kongba, Lamlong, Tera and Kwakeithel were also deserted as well.

Bandh supporters were seen blocking the roads all around greater Imphal and many were also shouting slogans against the CAB.

Womenfolk blocked the road in front of DM College Gate and shouted slogans condemning CAB. A large number of womenfolk also blocked the road near Thangmeiband Muji Leirak.

Mayang Langjing Apunba Nupi Semgat-Sagat Lup also staged a sit in protest

Protesters blocked the road from Moirangkhom to Canchipur and organised sit in protests today.

Similar protest were seen in front of Langjing Achouba Ching.

On the other hand, Patsoi Makha Yaipha Lup (PAMYAL) and Women’s Development Association (WDA) also staged protest against CAB at Patsoi Part II Makha Leikai.

Similar sights could also be seen along Tiddim line.

Sit in protests were staged along Mayai Lambi stretch, Khurai Lamlong, Imphal-Ukhrul road stretch and at Khoijuman Keithel, Bishnupur district.

The effect of the bandh could also be seen along Imphal-Dimapur highway.

No passenger bus and goods trucks were seen on the road and all the oil pumps as well as the business enterprises remained closed.

Meira Paibis and youth blocked the road at Chingmeirong area. They also prevented security forces from passing the area.

Meira Paibis of Chingmeirong Maning and Mamang Leikai, Chingmeirong Kabui Khul Women Society also staged similar protest against the CAB.

Sit in protests were staged and the roads were also blocked at Charangpat Mayai Leikai Luxmi bazar, Thoubal bridge, Thoubal Haokha Mamang Leikai, Hiyangthang bridge, Waikhong, Sagolmang, Pourabi, Uyumpok, Yurembam Awang Leikai. Similar protests were also seen along Keishampat to Waheng Leikai.

On the other hand, a rally by protesters from Uripok side towards the bazar was blocked near Uripok crossing by police personnel and prevented from going further.

Although the strike greatly impacted normal lives in the State today, there has been no report of any untoward incident.

It may be mentioned that leaders and representatives of 66 associations of both the hills and the valley came together to form MANPAC and unitedly resolved to impose the 24 hours general strike from midnight yesterday.