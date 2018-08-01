24 hrs bandh

IMPHAL, Jul 31 : The Joint Committee of AMUCO, UCM and CCSK have appealed to the people of the State as well as all the CSOs and parties concerned to support the general strike called by the associations from midnight today.

A press release issued by the committee today clarified that the general strike is not targeted towards any specific community and is based on unity and integrity.

It mentioned that medical emergencies, religious activities, media, water and electricity etc will be exempted from the bandh and appealed to the people not to hinder or create obstructions for the said parties.