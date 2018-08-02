24 hrs gen strike paralyses State

By Our Staff Reporter

IMPHAL, Aug 1: The 24 hours general strike called by AMUCO, UCM and CCSK with effect from last midnight completely paralysed the State.

The general strike was called against the Government of India’s attempt to disintegrate Manipur in the name of peace talk.

Even though there was no report of any untoward incident, almost all Government offices were totally paralysed and all private institutions remained shut throughout the day.

Imphal city was completely deserted. All the roads leading to Imphal city which are otherwise always congested did not see any vehicular movement.

There was no passenger bus service between the capital city and other districts of the State.

All types of passenger services on Imphal-Ukhrul, Imphal-Senapati, Imphal-Kangpokpi, Imphal- Tamenglong, Imphal-Noney, Imphal-Jiribam, Imphal-Churachandpur, Imphal-Chandel and Imphal-Moreh routes were suspended.

As a result, the general strike had severe impacts at all district headquarters too. Complete silence and emptiness reigned at Khwairamband Keithel, Paona Keithel and Thangal Keithel during the general strike.

Likewise commercial centres located at greater Imphal areas like Lamlong Keithel, Kongba Keithel, Singjamei Keithel, Kwakeithel etc too wore deserted looks.

Large groups of general strike supporters were seen blocking roads at different places.

The general strike crippled normal functions of the Secretariat. Attendance at both the Old Secretariat and the New Secretariat was quite low.

Normal functions of the post offices including the General Post Office and banks were also disrupted. Most ATM booths remained shut.

All kinds of entertainment programmes were brought to a grinding halt by the general strike.

Kakching, Thoubal and Bishnupur district headquarters too wore deserted looks. Markets and shops located at these places were closed for the day.

Notably, the Reformist Students’ Front has already announced that they would impose another general strike for another 24 hours.