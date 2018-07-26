24 hrs KSO bandh cripples CCpur town

Our Correspondent

CCpur, Jul 25 : The 24 hours shutdown imposed today by KSO Churachandpur witnessed a standoff between bandh supporters and security forces at many areas forcing authorities to impose prohibitory orders, even as the floor test for incumbent ADC Chairman scheduled to held at 11.30 am has also been postponed to Saturday due to the ‘prevailing law and order situation.’

As announced yesterday, the KSO volunteers placed boulders and obstacles along the main passages to enforce their shutdown. Soon they set a number of condemned vehicles afire at Sielmat area and blocked any form of vehicular movement at several points.

With the situation turning worse by the hour a large contingent of security personnel were seen headed towards the district from Imphal and they had a hard time passing through the human barricades along the road. At some locations the police had to fire tear gas shells to disperse the crowd leaving at least one man injured and the president of KKL requiring medical attention due to excessive inhaling of tear gas. A stiff standoff also ensued at the other end as womenfolk welding firewoods prevented any movement out of the town.

Sensing the gravity of the situation and based on the inputs given by the SP, the Deputy Commissioner issued an order postponing the ADC floor test to be held at the ADC office, Tuibong to Saturday.

Sources said the ADC members themselves requested to postpone the floor test as they felt the situation today was not conducive for the floor test.

Later, at about 1pm the SDO Churachandpur personally announced the imposition of prohibitory orders before bandh supporters using the PA system mounted on a police jeep and urged them to disperse.

The police also instructed shops and businesses within the town to close their shops saying prohibitory orders have been imposed.

The District Magistrate in his order dated 25th July 2018 declared the promulgation of CrPC 144 within the town area, district hqtrs and along the Tedim Road fron Kangvai to Mata until further orders.

Deteriorating law and order within the town and beyond with increasing chances of mob violence, rioting and arson, besides the report of the SP that there is a likelihood of breach of peace inspite of the police department’s efforts to restore normalcy were some of the basis the Magistrate cited for imposing the prohibitory order.