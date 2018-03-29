24th National Thang-Ta Championship commences

By Our Sports Reporter

IMPHAL, Mar 28 : The 24th National Thang-Ta Championship organised by Thang-Ta Association of Haryana kick-started today at Mangalam Men Multipurpose Gymnasium Hall of Maharshi Dayanand University, Rohtak, Haryana.

Altogether, 578 (375 male and 203 female) players from across 20 States of India are taking part in this championship being organised under the aegis of Thang-Ta Federation of India.

The inaugural function of the championship was attended by Dr Ahuja, president, Bhartiya Modi Army; Huidrom Premkumar, president, World Thang-Ta Association; Guru Prasad G, secretary general, Bhartiya Modi Army; Binod Kumar, National secretary, Bhartiya Modi Army; Dr Sakuntala Baniwal, deputy director sports, Maharshi, Dayanand University and Arjun Awardee, Dr RP Karan as distinguished guests.