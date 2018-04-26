24th raising day of KYKL United struggle call echoes through

By Our Staff Reporter

IMPHAL, Apr 25 : Call for a united struggle to regain the ‘lost sovereignty’ of the land echoed through during the 24th raising day observation of the proscribed KYKL today.

In a statement issued to the press today, the outfit said that the flag of the KYKL was unfurled by vice chairman of the outfit Toijam Ibochou at 1st Bn headquarters of the outfit.

Acting chief of the army of the outfit K Nimai presided over the function, while vice chairman Toijam Ibochou attended as the chief guest, general secretary of KYKL K Korou and Comrade Punshiba of KCP were the guests of honour, said the statement.

Major Thouba of KYKL read out the statement of N Oken issued in connection with the day to the gathering, said the statement.

In his address as the chief guest of the function, Toijam Ibochou traced the genesis of the armed movement to its current position and touched on the primary tasks that the revolutionaries of the region should take up unitedly.

There is also the need to study how much stride the armed struggle has achieved in the face of globalisation and how to take it forward, added Ibochou, said the statement. There is the need for a united struggle to take the movement forward, he added.

Giving the guest of honour address, K Korou of the KYKL talked on the armed movement for ‘sovereignty’ and the need to protect the identity of the people and the land. The thrust given by the armed movement to the struggle launched by different armed groups of WESEA and the people to protect their identity was also deliberated upon.

Until and unless complete independence of WESEA including Kangleipak is achieved, it would not be possible to protect the identity of the people and the land, he said.

The day was also observed at the 2nd Bn, 3rd Bn, units and across Kangleipak and beyond, added the statement.