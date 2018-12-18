25th National Thang-Ta Championship Manipur retain team champions’ title with 87 medals

By Our Sports Reporter

IMPHAL, Dec 17 : Manipur thang-ta players shone yet again to retain the team champions title with a total of 87 medals, including 65 gold, 16 silver and 6 bronze medals at the 25th National Thang-Ta Championship held in Karnataka under the auspices of Thang-Ta Federation of India from December 13 to 16.

Jammu and Kashmir team which bagged 68 medals including 33 gold, 18 silver and 17 bronze medals in this championship participated by 256 male and 211 female athletes from 20 States units finished runners up title. Soham Pravin Udasi from Maharashtra bagged the boys’ best fighter title while L Alichia from Manipur was adjudged best girl fighter at the championship. L Rahul Singh and N Indubala from Manipur were named best referee male and female respectively. Manipur’s S Roseland Singh (-44 kg), L Dravid Singh (-56 kg), Leishemba Yengkhomcha (-65 kg), Ch Naoba Singh (-75 kg) won gold medals for Manipur in the junior boys phunaba ama events while Sh Pritamjit (+80 kg) won a silver in the junior boys phunaba ama events besides L Arunkumar (-48 kg) who settled with a bronze medal.

Manipur’s K Chetanjit Singh (-48 kg), Y Umakanta (-52 kg), Th Rajesh (-60 kg) and N Luhenba (-65 kg) won gold medals for Manipur in the junior boys phunaba anishuba events.

H Aleea Chanu of Manipur claimed a gold medal for Manipur in the -48 kg junior girls phunaba ama event while L Shelly finished with a silver medal in the -65 kg event.

Ch Riya won another gold medal for Manipur in the junior girls’ -44 kg phunaba anishuba event before N Julia Devia claimed another in the -60 kg category. Manipur bagged a total of 2 gold, 3 silver and 1 bronze medals in the senior men’s phunaba ama events. N Bishorjit (-50 kg) and Anand Ningthoujam (-75 kg) won one gold medal each while Kh Rajesh (-54 kg), Tondonba Wahengbam (-66 kg) and Th Bonbon (+80 kg) finished with silver medals. Kh Bikramjit claimed the lone bronze medal in this category.

H Sadananda (-46 kg), K Lemba (-54 kg), W Inaobi (-62 kg), Ishorchandra Singh (-70 kg) and Y Khagemba (-75 kg) won one gold medal each for Manipur in the senior men’s phunaba anishuba events while L Dorendro won a silver medal finishing second in the -50 kg event.

In the senior women’s phunaba ama events, Ng Lashmi Devi (-52 kg) and H Kavita Chanu (-56 kg) bagged one gold medal each for Manipur while Sh Sanatombi (-44 kg), K Anupama (-52 kg), P Chaoba (-60 kg), M Ranjit Devi (-64 kg) and H Gunita Chanu (-72 kg) won one gold medal each in the senior women’s phunaba anishuba event.

S Malemnganba won a gold medal in the sub-junior boys’ thang haiba event while N Daisy and Th Pushparani finished first and second in the sub-junior girls thang-haiba event.

L Dravid and Sh Roseland of Manipur bagged gold and the silver medal respectively in the junior boys thang-haiba event while Aleea Chanu and Ingalsana Chanu respectively claimed the gold and the silver medal in the junior girls competition.

K Lemba, Bishorjit and Tondonba Wahengbam respectively won the gold, silver and bronze medal in the thang-haiba event for senior men while K Anupama Chanu and Ng Lakshmi finished first and second in the senior women’s thang-haiba event.

L Borish Sharma, L Bishal Sharma and L Ranan claimed the gold, silver and the bronze medal respectively in the sub-junior boys thanglong, Khonglon and khutlon competition while Sh Rojika, Bibi and Asharani respectively claimed the gold, silver and the bronze medal in the sub-junior girls, thanglong, khonglon and khutlon competition. Ch Riya Chanu won the gold medal in the thanglong, khonglon and khutlon competition for junior girls while Y Khagemba and M Ranjita respectively won senior men’s and women’s gold medal of the said competition.