26 kgs of opium seized

CCpur, Jul 18 : A team of Churachandpur Police today seized more than 26 kilos of opium/kani/ghani sealed in 24 packets from a man riding a Kenbo Canda Motorcycle while conducting frisking exercise at Thingkangphai village, about 4 kms from Churachandpur PS.

The illicit substance, police sources said, was recovered from the possession of one L Khaipu Ngaihte, 32 son of Kaihenthang of Hiangtam (K), Singngat sub-division, at about 4 pm today by a team of police led by the SDPOs of CCPur and Thanlon, and the OC Drug Cell.

Besides the 26.025 kgs of opium, a mobile handset, one motor cycle, EPIC card, a packet of shaving blade, Rs 670 in cash and one large sack was recovered from the accused, it added. The market value of the seized drugs is estimated to be about Rs 26 lakh.