26th KC Mallick Football Tournament Chiru Sporting Club thrash KSC 5-0

IMPHAL, Jan 3: Chawgneikhuon did the star turn for Chiru Sporting Club as they drubbed Kuki Sporting Club 5-0 today in the second quarter final league match of the ongoing 26th KC Mallick Football Tournament at Jiribam Higher Secondary School play ground.

Chawgneikhuon of Chiru Sporting Club opened the goal account for the team in the 19th minute and he subsequently added two other goals in the 44th and 55th minute to complete his hat trick. Later the score was increased to five as Abraham and Parthanglien scored one goal each in the 65th and 77th minute.

The match ended 5-0 as the players of Kuki Sporting Club could not find any goal till the last minute.

The 3rd quarter final league match will be played between United Join Brother, Hmarkholien and Echel Club, Dibong tomorrow.