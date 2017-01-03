26th KC Mallick Football Tournament WJFC beat Mission FC 4-1

IMPHAL, Jan 2: WJFC defeated Mission FC 4-1 today in the first quarter final league match of the 26th KC Mallick Football Tournament which underwent at Jiribam Higher Secondary School Playground.

N Prameshor opened the account for WJFC in the 20th minute. WJFC added another goal in the 51st minute through M Bikey.

Later, the goal difference between the two teams was narrowed down to 2-1 as H Bijenta scored one for Mission FC in the 55th minute.

However, WJFC’s Jetlee scored twice in the 66th and 86th minute to make it 4-1.

Players of Mission FC made their best attempt to level the score, but turned futile.

Chiru Sporting Club and Kuki Sporting Club will play in the 2nd match of the quarter final league tomorrow.