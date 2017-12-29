27th Anou Singh Memorial Chess Apollosana, Bankim share lead with 4 points

IMPHAL, Dec 28 : The fourth day of the 27th Kh Anou Singh Memorial State Level Chess Tournament 2017 saw RK Apollosana and Bankim leading the point tally with 4 points each at the end of round 4.

The tournament is currently underway at Kwakeithel Boy’s Junior High School under the supervision of National arbiter, Dr RK Sanajaoba featuring a total of 96 chess players.

RK Apollosana today defeated L Koireng Meitei while N Bankim beat Kh Sanjoy in another match to secure 4 points each and took the lead.

Kh Premchand, S Somokanta and Kh Bishwajit are following the duo closely with 3.5 points after round 4.

L Koireng, Kh Sanjoy, Th Govind Luwang, Kh Premchandra, N Herojit, T Manikanta, Th Nabachandra, H Jacky, A Vineet, Y Shankar, H Maniton, RK Sudhirsana, th Samson, N Brojen, A Jeevan have so far secured 3 points at the end of round 4.

A Chakritombi, S Sarat, H Ibochou, Y Pritamkumar, S Lawrence, RK Lenin have so far earned 2.5 points.

N Harimohan, N Shantikumar, S Dhanachandra, Th Roshan, Kh Bikramjit, M Madhusudon, Taibangsatpa L, P Rajendro, Ng Bhagirat, M Sanjit, RK Ninghtem, M Nabakumar, M Dorendro, N Boicha, N Rajeshwor, E Sashikanta, Ph Surjakanta, Angom Chalamba, N Pari Meitei, T Shaheb, K Angou, E Jackson, K Poireikhomba are in the bottom list with 2 points each.

The fifth round will begin tomorrow at 8 am.