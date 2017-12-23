27th KC Mallick Memoiral Football PSJ Lungreijang blank Railway CC 4-0

IMPHAL, Dec 22 : PSJ Lungreijang drubbed Railway CC 4-0 today in the second match of the 27th KC Mallick Memorial Football Tournament 2017 at Jiribam higher Secondary ground.

The knock-out tournament kicked off yesterday under the aegis of All Jiribam Sports Association (AJSA) with 14 teams participating in it. The opening match was played between Kuki Sporting Club, Jiribam and FCK New Aligarh in which the former team secured an emphatic 6-3 victory.

PSJ Lungreijang rode on Lentisem, Adam and Willar today to complete the 4-0 rout of Railway CC.

Both team had a bright start today nullifying every incisive runs made against one another but PSJ Lungreijang raced ahead in the latter part of the first half and it was Lentisem who handed the opener in the 43rd minute to give his team a 1-0 first half lead.

After the breather, PSJ Lungreijang continued their raids and Adam doubled the lead through a fine shot in the 51st minute. Railway CC did not show any sign of return to the game and concentrated more in defending their own goal.

PSJ Lungreijang who were consistently trying to breach the defence line of their rival found another gap in the 82nd minute and Willar was at his best to add another goal for his team. He finished off another fine shot in the 88th minute and completed his brace to hand Railway CC an embarrassing 4-0 defeat.