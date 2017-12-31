27th KC Mallick Memorial Football JYC drubbed LFC 7-0 to cruise into semi-final

JIRIBAM, Dec 30 : JYC, Jairol Pokpi rode on Ropui-thang and Chalchunghung to thrash LFC, Lungreijang 7-0 in the first quarter final match of the 27th KC Mallick Memorial Invitation Football Tournament 2017-18 which is currently underway at Jiribam Higher Secondary School playground under the aegis of All Jiribam Sports Association.

Chalchunghung opened the account for JYC in the 6th minute of the match and it was Ropuithang who struck the second goal in the 25th minute and gave JYC a 2-0 first half lead.

LFC who were trying hard to stick to the game could not produce a better side today and ended with Babu and Robinson getting yellow cards for their reckless challenges.

After the restart, JYC grew even more stronger and pumped in 5 goals to hand LFC a humiliating 7-0 defeat. The 47th minute saw Lalbiekthuom taking control of the ball in the box preceded by a pass from the midfield and banged in powerful shot to extend the lead to 3-0. Chalchunghung took ten minutes to net his second goal after the third goal and put his team ahead with a healthy 4-0 lead.

The huge lead did not satisfy them and the very next minute saw second goal of Ropuithang making the scoreline read 5-0.

LFC showed no sign of resistance and it was Ngurthangsuo who found the net in the 70th minute taking JYC to another level.

Eager for more goals, JYC continued to carry their offensive raids and Ropuithang who was in sublime form today cracked another power packed shot past the custodian and gave his team an easy 7-0 victory.

During the break, the organisers and the players observed two minutes silence to condole the sudden demise of L Ranjit Roy, general secretary, AMFA, who passed away today at 10 am.