27th KC Mallick Memorial Football LFC edge out LHYC 2-1

JIRIBAM, Dec 23 : The third match of the preliminary knock-out stage of the ongoing 27th C Mallick Memorial Invitation Football Tournament staged today saw LFC edged out LHYC by a narrow 2-1 margin in a hard fought match.

The tournament is organised by All Jiribam Sports Association, AJSA at Jiribam Higher Secondary playground with 14 teams featuring in it.

LFC and LHYC were evenly matched in the beginning and went for a 1-1 first half draw.

Eager to open up, both teams made a series of offensive raids and Amazing was first to made the breakthrough and put LFC ahead of LHYC with a 1-0 lead in the 29th minute.

Stung by the opener LH YC also responded with counter runs and their efforts handed them with the equaliser in the 35th minute through a power packed shot cracked past the custodian of LFC by Lalboy.

After the breather, both teams entered the field cautiously and created scoring changes upon one another at the same time. The game began to shift towards LFC by the middle portion of the second half and it was Babu who break the deadlock with his stinging shot in the 70th minute and gave LFC a 2-1 lead.

The later part saw LHYC trying hard to return into the match, but their efforts went abegging in front of well orchestrated defence line of LFC. Eventually the game ended 2-1 in favour of LFC.

PYC Phaitol will take on PSG Lungreijang in the fourth match of the preliminary knock-out stage on December 28.