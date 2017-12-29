27th KC Mallick Memorial Football PSG Lungreijang thrash PYC 6-2

JIRIBAM, Dec 28 : PSG Lungreijang thrashed PYC, Phaitol 6-2 in a high scoring match of the preliminary knock-out stage (match 4) of the ongoing 27th KC Mallick Memorial Invitation Football Tournament today.

The tournament is organised by All Jiribam Sports Association, AJSA at Jiribam Higher Secondary playground with 14 teams featuring in it.

PSG Lungreijang ran riot over PYC right from the beginning of the match and saw off the latter team with an emphatic 6-2 victory. Bikey Singh did the star turn for PSG Lungreijang today with four goals registered in his name.

Bikey Singh opened the account when the match was just 2 minutes old and added another goal in just a span of 4 minutes to give Lungreijang a healthy 2-0 lead. PYC also came up with a few fine runs and was able to pull one goal back in the 25th through Jacob reducing the deficit to one goal.

PSG also continued their offensive raids and shone over their rivals in the remaining portion of the first half. Their efforts bore fruit when Willer Singh intruded deep into the PYC’s territory and banged in a clinical shot past the custodian to give his team a 3-1 lead.

After the breather, Bikey was at it again scoring his third goal of the day in the 54th minute.

Despite the 4-1 lead, PSG Lungreijang continued to press PYC and it was yet another superb shot from Pougai Kamai who further extended the lead to 5-1. Embarrassed with the huge deficit, PYC also tried to return into the game and it was Jacob who grabbed another goal in the 72nd minute and made the scoreline read 2-5. Stung by the goal, Bikey Singh who was in his best form today fired in a stinging shot in the 79th minute and wrapped the game 6-2.

Echel Club Dibong will take on Kuki Sporting Club tomorrow at the same venue.