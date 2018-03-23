28th Governor’s Cup Polo Tournament MPSC-A, Imphal Riding Polo Club gallop into quarter finals

By Our Sports Reporter

IMPHAL, Mar 22: MPSC-A thrashed Kangleipak PoloClub 13-2 while Imphal Riding Polo Club edged out Tekcham Polo Club to cruise into the last 8 stage of the 28th Governor’s Cup Invitation Polo Tournament 2018 (men’s) being organised by Manipur Horse Riding and Polo Association at Mapal Kangjeibung.

In the first match of the day, MPSC-A took control over Kangleipak Polo Club (KPC) from the beginning of the match. P Jotin opened the account of the match for MPSC-A while S Bimol Singh struck two goals to give his team a 3-1 lead in the first chukker. M Chaoba scored the single for KPC in this chukker.

MPSC went clear ahead in the second chukker scoring 5 goals against the single from Bomcha of KPC. S Abungcha and S Bimol scored two goals each while P Jotin added a single for MPSC-A to make it 8-2 this chukker.

The third chukker saw, S Abungcha and Th Romen Singh chip in one goal apiece while Th Romen, S Bimol and P Jotin scored one goal each in the last chukker and completed the 13-2 rout of KPC.

In the second match of the day, Tekcham Polo Club and Imphal Riding Polo Club started the game slowly sharing one goal each at the end of the first chukker. M Kuber scored the single for Tekcham Polo Club (TCP) while S Dollar hit the other goal for Imphal Riding Club (IRC).

Omesh Gurung and L Rohit of IRC struck one each in the second chukker to give their team a 3-2 lead while the single goal of TCP was fetched by M Manihar. Omesh Gurung extended the lead to 4-2 with a single goal in the third chukker.

The last chukker saw Th Kabita Singh of TCP and S Dollar of IRC score one each.

Chingkheihunba Polo Club will meet CRPF Polo Team in the first match tomorrow while Assam Rifles Polo Team will take on Khurai Polo Club latter at the same ground.