29th Junior Boys Inter Dist Football Imphal East DFA beat DSA B’pur

IMPHAL Dec 5 : Imphal East District Football Association (IEDFA) defeated DSA Bishnupur by a 3-1 margin in today’s match of the ongoing 29th Junior Boy’s Inter District Football Tournament 2017-18 organised under the aegis of All Manipur Football Association (AMFA) at Artificial Turf Ground, Khuman Lampak.

P Rohit of DSA Bishnupur was first to open the account. Stung by the goal IEDFA also made a series of counter attacks.

P Sahil of IEDFA made a good run in the mid portion of the first half and got a really good chance to equalise but he was brought down by P Asam of DSA Bishnupur prompting a penalty kick.

Ch Jackson who stepped forward for the penalty kick tried a nice shot but the custodian of DSA Bishnupur P Arjun moved well to punch the incoming shot out for a corner kick.

Consistent effort from IEDFA finally handed them the equaliser when P Sahil found the net in the 37th minute. They continued to press their rival and it was in the 42nd minute that Ch Jackson gave IEDFA a 2-1 lead in the first half. The second half saw IEDFA dominating the match and H Risingson succeeded in adding another goal and handed his team a 3-1 victory.