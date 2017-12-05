29th Junior Boys Inter District Football Tournament begins

IMPHAL Dec 4 : The 29th Junior Boys Inter District Football Tournament 2017-18 kicked off today at Artificial Turf Ground, Khuman Lampak under the aegis of All Manipur Football Association (AMFA).

The opening ceremony of the tournament was attended by S Sanatomba, president AMFA, H Sulanjoy, president Imphal East District Football Association, L Ranjit Roy, assistant general secretary AMFA and H Meghachandra, executive member AMFA, as dignitaries. Five district teams divided into two groups are taking part in the tournament.

In the opening match (Group A) of the tournament, Imphal East district team (IEDFA) held Kakching district team (DSA Kakching) to a 3-3 draw in a high scoring match.

DSA Kakching struck the opener early in the 11th minute through W Sadananda but was equalised in the 24th minute by Md Arshad of IEDFA to keep the score level at 1-1 till the end of the first half.

After the breather, it was N Suraj who gave DSA Kakching a 2-1 lead in the 50th minute of the match. Stung by the goal IEDFA responded soon with another equaliser struck by Y Sanajaoba in the 55th minute.

It was almost a see-saw affair with both teams evenly matched and equalising the scoreline at will. It was IEDFA’s turn to take the lead and they succeeded when H Thoungamba fired in a stinging shot past the custodian in the 86th minute.

The fortune swung so fast that the very next minute saw an equaliser from W Tejkumar of DSA Kakching to make the score levelled at 3-3.

Imphal West District Football Association (IWDFA) will take on District Sports Association Thoubal (DFA Thoubal) tomorrow at 1 pm.