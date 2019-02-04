2nd ASEAN-India Youth Summit Biren invites investors to State

Imphal, Feb 3 (DIPR):

Chief Minister N Biren Singh has urged domestic and foreign investors to come and invest in Manipur and assured that the State will make all possible efforts for safe and productive investments in the State.

He was speaking at the 2nd ASEAN–India Youth Summit held at Guwahati, Assam today.

Addressing the gathering, the Chief Minister said that Manipur shares strong cultural affinities with Myanmar and other ASEAN countries. Such characteristics present huge potential for partnership in cultural tourism.

Investments in infrastructure, skill development and film production have great potential while simultaneously promoting traditional and cultural art forms, and generating employment for the youth, he added.

Biren mentioned that the Government of Manipur believes in engaging actively to collectively create synergies and build mutually supportive relationships transforming the lives of the people in the regions and re-shaping the geopolitical and economic landscape in the “Asian century”.

He further stated that the synergies created by the India-Myanmar-Thailand trilateral highway and Kaladan multi-modal transport projects would also transform the region.

Stating that Manipur is in the path of development and the law and order conditions here have improved tremendously, the Chief Minister highlighted that helicopter services are now operational and air Ambulance services are being introduced in the State.

There is a need to work towards establishing air links directly from Manipur and the North East region to ASEAN countries, he added.

“We are even looking at international helicopter service connecting important regions such as Saigang & Mandalay in Myanmar with Moreh and Imphal in Manipur, he added.”

The Chief Minister elaborated that the re-naming of India’s Look East Policy to Act East Policy is reflective of the Government of India’s commitment to deepening its ties with the ASEAN region.

Considering the importance of this policy, he mentioned that the State Government has constituted a State level committee to aid and advise in the effective operationalization of Act East Policy in Manipur.

It may be mentioned that the 2nd ASEAN-India Youth Summit is being organised by India Foundation in collaboration with Ministry of External Affairs, Government of India under the theme “Connectivity is the pathway to shared prosperity”.