2nd Division Football League NEROCA edge past HFC by solitary goal

IMPHAL, Feb 12 : NEROCA FC edged past Hindustan FC by a solitary goal in the ongoing 2nd Division Football League underway under the aegis of All India Football Federation.

The League is played on home and away basis and NEROCA notched up the win on their home ground played at Khuman Lampak Main Stadium today.

After regulation time ended with neither team able to find the net, extra time was ultimately resorted to.

Extra time of four minutes each was added at the end of the 90 minute duel and in the first minute of the first half, NEROC were awarded a penalty kick.

Nigerian striker Felix Odili who came in as a substitute took the kick and he made no mistake in despatching the ball into the far corner of the net.

Earlier in the match, NEROCA made their intention clear with some good passing between the forward lines and quick runs down the flanks.

However the tall defenders of Hindustan FC used their height to good use and resorted to playing the aerial ball, which left the NEROCA players disadvantaged.

In the second half, NEROCA put in taller players to neutralise the aerial dominance of the Hindustan FC players and the match went on at a fast pace.

NEROCA relied on ground work with their fleet footed players trying to break through the defence line of Hindustan FC.

The tall players of Hindustan FC however used their grater height advantage to good use and relied on aerial passing to keep the forward lines of NEROCA in check.

The stalemate continued till the long whistle was blown.

After the regulation time, an additional time of 4 minutes each was added and NEROCA made a swift move to catch the defenders of Hindustan FC on the wrong foot.

Taking the ball deep down the left flank, Ningthoujam Pritam of NEROCA released a well directed shot into the penalty area of Hindustan FC in the first minute of the first half of extra time.

The ball swung dangerously close of Nigerian strike Felix Odili who was lurking nearby and a desperate defender Bikash Singh handled the ball inside the penalty box.

The referee did not hesitate in pointing to the dreaded spot and Odili who took the kick made no mistake in despatching it to the far corner of the net.

The penalty kick carried the day for NEROCA.

NEROCA will play its next match on away basis on February 18 at Barsat Stadium, Kolkata against Southern Samity and on February 25 take on Moha- mmedan Sporting at home.