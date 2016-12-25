2nd Division League SWC, Khongman scrap past PYPC

IMPHAL, Dec 24 : SWC Khongman scrapped past PYPC, Pungdongbam by the odd goal in three in the ongoing 2nd Division Football League today.

Taking the field, both teams displayed a positive approach and started attacking from the first whistle.

SWC Khongman made their intention clear from the first whistle, opening up the defence line of the rival team with some fast running down the flanks and neat ball control.

The rival team, PYPC had to put in special efforts to keep the marauding forward line of SWC in check, but the swift movements of the SWC strikers managed to catch them on the wrong foot on a couple of occasions.

Off such a move, a long ball released from the right flank flew neatly into the penalty area of PYPC.

A lurking Shankar of SWC neatly trapped the ball and after catching a couple of defenders of PYPC on the wrong foot, managed to unleash a power packed shot that beat the custodian of PYPC hands down in the 7th minute to help his team take a 1-0 lead.

Stung by the early goal, PYPC put more men on the attack and played to a plan and started testing the defence line of the rival team.

Their quick runs down the flanks and penetrative play in the mid field stretched the defence line of SWC, but the equaliser eluded them.

Much against the run of play, the forward line of SWC latched onto a loose and ball and after catching a couple of defenders on the wrong foot, entered the penalty area of PYPC.

The ball then went to a well positioned Ronaldo, who made no mistake in beating the custodian hands down with a rasping shot in the 11th minute to help his team take a comfortable 2-0 lead.

Down by 2 goals, but the players from PYPC did not lose heart and tried to get back into the match with some meaningful passes and quick runs down the flank.

Their efforts finally paid off in the 28th minute, when Anurag found himself well placed with the ball and sent the custodian of SWC the wrong way with a well placed shot to reduce the margin.

Thereafter the match petered off and no further goals were scored, with SWC carrying the day with a 2-1 win.