2nd Division League TRAU looking for full points against NBARC

By Our Sports Reporter

IMPHAL, Jan 21 : Tiddim Road Atheletic Union (TRAU) are looking for full points as they host New Barrackpore Rainbow Athletic Club (NBRAC) tomorrow (January 22) at Khuman Lampak Main Stadium in a Group C clash of the ongoing Second Division League organised under the aegis of All India Football Federation.

TRAU, having overcame Jamshedpur FC and ATK at their home grounds are confident and aiming to clinch all three points against NBRAC who are also unbeaten so far.

In a pre match press conference held today at Main Stadium Khuman Lampak, manager of NBARC, Kolkata Subrata Dey maintained that his team are very much positive of winning tomorrow’s match as none of the leading players are injured. Coach of the visiting team, Jahar Das and team captain Ravin Modi were also present on the occasion.

TRAU’s secretary, T Phullen on the other hand claimed that the local team are certain to earn all full points at home with the support of home crowd. Excepting the fact that few defenders, who played a vital role in the previous away matches, will not be able to play in tomorrow’s game, he continued that the substitutes of the same quality and pace are ready to replace them.

T Phullen, who was with TRAU’s manager N Ibomcha and captain Princewill Emeka on the occasion also appealed all football enthusiasts of the State to come and support the team on its first home tie.